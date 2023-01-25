It’s been nearly nine years since local leaders decided Lake Havasu City is no place for poultry. The City briefly pondered changing the rules in 2014 as Arizona legislators considered a bill that would have allowed single-family homes to keep chickens, ducks and geese in their back yards. The bill was defeated, and Havasu’s anti-chicken ordinances stayed in tact.
We don’t mean to ruffle any feathers, but with the price of eggs these days, perhaps it’s time to reconsider. There’ll likely never be a clamor for an overhaul of existing rules, but just because nobody’s squawking doesn’t mean it’s not time for a change. In Lake Havasu City, a community situated in one of the most freedom-loving regions of the country, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to have rules just for the sake of rules. And it seems, weirdly, that rules for the sake of rules are the only reasons we’re not allowing the backyard birds.
Any concerns are easily refuted. Chickens that are kept responsibly don’t smell, don’t spread disease and aren’t unsanitary. And any possible downsides are far outweighed by the benefits: They’re an inexpensive food source for eggs and meat, they act as natural pest control, and they make entertaining pets. Some additional benefits, according to the environmental magazine Grist, include:
* Providing educational value for children about the origins of food.
* Creating food security for poor families
* Allowing gardeners to produce high-quality fertilizer
* Controlling flies and other pests, and disposing of weeds and kitchen scraps that otherwise might end up in the landfill.
Lake Havasu City should give some renewed thought to our feathered friends. Many cities have found compromise on the issue, allowing up to four or more chickens per household. At the very least, Havasu could consider “decriminalizing” the act of owning chickens. Currently, anyone caught keeping animals on non-agricultural property can be penalized by fines as high as $2,500. That’s a lot of chicken feed — and it might just buy a dozen eggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.