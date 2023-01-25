It’s been nearly nine years since local leaders decided Lake Havasu City is no place for poultry. The City briefly pondered changing the rules in 2014 as Arizona legislators considered a bill that would have allowed single-family homes to keep chickens, ducks and geese in their back yards. The bill was defeated, and Havasu’s anti-chicken ordinances stayed in tact.

We don’t mean to ruffle any feathers, but with the price of eggs these days, perhaps it’s time to reconsider. There’ll likely never be a clamor for an overhaul of existing rules, but just because nobody’s squawking doesn’t mean it’s not time for a change. In Lake Havasu City, a community situated in one of the most freedom-loving regions of the country, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to have rules just for the sake of rules. And it seems, weirdly, that rules for the sake of rules are the only reasons we’re not allowing the backyard birds.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.