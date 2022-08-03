The race for Mohave County Court Clerk was one of the least watched elections in yesterday’s primary, but arguably the least fair. Roughly a quarter of the county’s eligible voters don’t get to have a say in who represents them in county races like the one for court clerk. That’s because the position, just like other county elected positions of county supervisor, sheriff and a half-dozen other county-level positions, are partisan races that are usually decided in the primary.

We’ve said it before, and we feel obligated to say it again: County positions should be non-partisan races. Like their nonpartisan city counterparts, county-level positions like tax assessor, sheriff and court clerk are making decisions that affect the lives of all their constituents, not just the Republican majorities that sweep them into office. All voters ought to get to have a say.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.