Unsurprisingly, results of the Arizona Election Audit didn’t make anything clearer about the 2020 presidential election. No matter the truth, people tend to see what they want to see in these kinds of matters. Republicans are convinced the audit results, announced Friday, gave them a smoking gun in their claims that the election was rigged. Meanwhile, Democrats grasped more firmly to their conclusion that Biden won the Arizona election.
Indeed, nothing has changed, and it’s unlikely to change even though the dispute appears far from over with former President Trump calling Saturday for Arizona to decertify Arizona’s election. Republicans clearly believe this is a fight worth having. But as the 2022 midterm elections grow ever closer, the GOP is risking distracting voters with a divisive fight that isn’t likely to produce any results. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward, a Lake Havasu City resident, is doing her party no favors by continuing this dog and pony show.
Rather than continuing to instill doubt in our elections process, the GOP’s focus ought to shift to using the audit’s findings to promote security and transparency in future elections.
What the audit did show is that the election process in Arizona — and probably most other states — is more opaque than anyone realized. Elections should have clear and obvious results, and it should be relatively easy to conduct an audit of those results.
They shouldn’t require legal wrangling to help the public get a better understanding of how votes were tallied. In fact, independent audits conducted in public view — not like the mess we just went through — ought to become routine after this.
There have been too many questions in recent election cycles, and adding transparency to the process can only help matters.
The primaries are in 10 months. It’s time for Arizona Republicans to finally concede the 2020 election and focus on the future.
— Today’s News-Herald
