The Lake Havasu City Council got its marching orders from voters on Tuesday. The fact that all three incumbents were easily reelected is a clear vote of confidence from Lake Havasu City residents, and something of a mandate to continue doing the good work the Council has embarked upon over the last four years.
However, there are always lessons to be learned in any election, even when the result is so clearly weighed in one direction. Each of the challengers in this year’s council election helped to illuminate problems within the city that need attention from the council. The Council must be more proactive on issues like water, property taxes, growth, transportation, affordable housing and economic development.
In many respects, the next term will be one of the most important —and challenging — periods in Lake Havasu City, and it will require council members to plan carefully, advocate loudly and spend conservatively.
City Council members must speak up. They must ask challenging questions of staff. They must be held accountable by voters each election cycle.
We congratulate Council members Jeni Coke, Michele Lin and Jim Dolan on earning another four-year term leading Lake Havasu City. They earned it.
And we hope we haven’t heard the last of the other three candidates, David Diaz, Morgan Braden and Mark Curry. They helped make this community better simply by running for election and giving voters a choice, but we know they each have a bigger role to play, if they want it.
