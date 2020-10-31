The mental health pros are weighing in heavily about a rise in anxiety as election day approaches. After listening to months of the presidential candidates proclaiming this election is the most important, the most significant, etc. ever, who wouldn’t feel some heightened stress?
The health experts say the anxiety may be at historic levels and exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. No doubt. People are already amped up over the virus and its restrictions. They’ve also seen, perhaps more dramatically than any time in recent memory, the direct effect government decisions make on their lives.
So what to mental health professionals say? Have a voting plan. Disconnect some from social media — and maybe all national media that’s showing partisan stripes.
Most importantly and almost universally, they say to avoid focusing on worst-case scenarios. Amen.
A lot of the edginess is tied to the presidency. It’s only one-third of the federal government but the choice is clear and distinct. So what are the worst-case scenarios there?
Republicans are the strong majority in Mohave County, so the worst-case scenarios involve Democrat Joe Biden as an empty-suit president controlled by socialist masters. Income taxes go up, with the proceeds going to more urban social programs and green energy subsidies. A winter virus lockdown that negates freedom and kills the economy. Police forces with no teeth.
Really? Possibly, but Biden himself is more moderate than that. Achieving the worst-case scenarios requires more Democratic unity that seems possible. The major driving force, the cause of both passion and unity in the Democratic Party this year, is Donald Trump.
Besides, on the worst-case scenario that Republicans lose both houses of Congress, Republicans are arguably more effective as the opposition party than the majority party. The country will motor on.
For Democrats, the worst-case scenarios is anything Trump, pure and simple. Everyone may die from the virus except for the minorities killed by police, right? Yet in a year that’s turned the economy and society upside, leaving people clamoring for normalcy, Trump is the normal.
However abnormal his presidency, Trump represents government before coronavirus. Financial markets and the overall economy benefit from stability and even many, many Democrats see Trump as the better economic leader.
Focusing on extreme disappointments is counter-productive for individuals.
Spirited, cantankerous elections show a strong competition for ideas and programs and the direction of a country. There is a winner declared, of course, but the American experiment’s success requires that winning means bringing the whole country along for the next ride, even the opposition.
The country and its citizens stand to be made stronger as a result of this muscular exercise in self-rule.
— Today’s News-Herald
