In 2014, the Lake Havasu City Council voted to adopt permits, and relatively high fees, for commercially run fitness programs wanting to operate in city parks. The argument then was that programs like yoga classes were being allowed to operate unfairly in taxpayer supported parks, paying none of the overhead required of their competitors at commercial gyms and fitness centers.
What a difference six years makes.
With the coronavirus pandemic as a major motivating factor, the City Council voted last week to temporarily halt the park fees through the remainder of this year. This time, it’s to encourage those commercial gyms and fitness centers to make use of city parks since their facilities were closed by order of Gov. Doug Ducey nearly three months ago. It’s a nice gesture by the city, even if it’s likely we could see gym facilities open up as soon as this week, assuming local coronavirus numbers continue to decline.
But Lake Havasu City should consider making the temporary elimination of park fees a permanent one. The city’s six year experiment with park fees was a cash grab disguised as a solution to a problem that never really existed. Worse, it opened up a can of worms that we’re surprised hasn’t gotten more attention. If a permit is required for commercial use of the parks, why would it apply to yoga classes and not the businesses that deliver food and supplies throughout the Bridgewater Channel? What about professional photographers using park facilities for gorgeous portrait backdrops? What about delivery services and rideshares that include local park facilities on their routes? For that matter, what about businesses that use city streets for commercial purposes? Should they also seek a permit to use public roads?
The point is, it’s a slippery slope when you start making businesses jump through hoops like this. We editorialized in 2014 that the city’s current business licensing system, which specifies a primary place of business, is probably a better approach. As an example, a fitness class with an established place of business, such as a gym somewhere else in town, should definitely be allowed to occasionally offer outdoor classes at city parks, at no additional cost. Alternatively, a fitness class that has no business address capable of offering classes aside from public parks should be required to seek a business license that allows for limited time transient use.
We’re glad the city is willing to forego park fees in an effort to support local gyms and fitness centers. It’s a small gesture, but one that is no doubt much appreciated by an industry that has suffered immensely through no fault of its own.
We hope the city sees this as an opportunity to revisit the park fees on a permanent basis.
—Today’s News-Herald
