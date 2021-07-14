The additional unemployment money given to Arizona workers ends this week. With any luck, it will provide a lot of extra motivation for workers to find their way back to the workforce.
It’s clear a lot of employers need them back. Jobs abound. And there’s maybe never been a better time for a person to come off unemployment.
The end of the federal unemployment supplement of $300 per week will leave jobless Arizonans with a weekly unemployment check of $240. The Arizona benefit is low. It works out to $6 an hour, or less than half of the current state minimum wage.
There’s no motivation for a job quite like needing the money. For those seeking a bit more motivation, though, Arizona is offering workers who take a job and stay on for 3 months up to $2,000 in bonuses.
Seems like a no-brainer. The days of the federal debt-drive stimulus checks are (mostly) coming to an end, and doing so for the simple reason that the strong economy is eclipsing the need for them.
The only major new stimulus handout is the child care credit that rolls out this month and which will send parents checks of up to $300 per month for each child in the home. Parents will no doubt accept the checks, but there’s a potential surprise awaiting them: The child credit checks are really an advance of the credit and will therefore affect household income taxes.
Some households are advised to not accept the money in advance for that reason.
This week marks a big change for the roughly 140,000 Arizonans receiving the extra unemployment supplement. They play a pivotal role in helping the economy grow even faster by boosting business productivity.
While there may be an appeal to not working while getting paid, those who return to work are apt to find the opportunities and compensation in the workplace are much more rewarding.
— Today’s News-Herald
