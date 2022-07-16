Under state law, candidates can place signs on public property as long as the signs don’t interfere with public safety or obstruct views and meet some other minor restrictions.
State law is silent about visual blight, but does anticipate that many people hate the signs; removing or damaging them is a misdemeanor.
Candidates, of course, having fouled the public landscape with their signs, are then free to play the victim, alleging their opponents steal their signs. It happens every election season.
Here’s the thing. Lake Havasu City has very explicit rules about where campaign signs can —and can’t — be placed, and nobody seems to care. At a City Council meeting last week, city staff agreed to take a look at better enforcement of illegally placed signs.
We say do it now, while the topic is fresh and while the offending candidates still think they have a shot at being elected. The threat of a little bad publicity during such a vulnerable time will be a lot more effective at cleaning up all this visual blight.
Heck, fine them too.
If signs on public property aren’t intrusive enough, political robocalls will also increase.
Since politicians exempted themselves from federal “do not call” laws, they’ve always had free reign to interrupt dinner at home. Digital phones used as landlines exist in another legal realm.
Automated calling is listed as a top reason people cut off their landlines.
Intrusive robocalls and weed-like campaign signs aren’t very popular, yet politicians continue to use them. The public often seeks consumer protection from the calls through the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communication Commission.
Maybe, instead of seeking protection as phone consumers, voters should seek protection as political consumers.
The public has a right to tune and tune out of campaigns as they see fit. The public shouldn’t have to endure forced visual and noise pollution in the process.
Tell candidates and political organizations they’ll lose a vote if they persist in using annoying calls and sign litter. Mean it. They’ll get the message.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.