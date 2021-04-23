Proponents of a long-planned environmental learning center overlooking Lake Havasu say they’ll have some images soon of the proposed facility to show.
They might want to just show some inkblots. How better to allow for the range of perceptions of what this project is all about?
The center is both the most vexing and the most inspiring of the projects outlined in the city’s Vision 20/20 effort that won a $2 million economic development prize in 2017. It is envisioned as both a research facility and public attraction, a place where visitors can see and learn about the complexities of life, land and water along the Colorado River.
Who might do this researching and how will it be interpreted for the public? Details to come.
Charlie Cassens, the former city manager leading the project planning, says success depends on the participation of many institutions and governments.
It’s all pretty vague, even after five years of visioning. The question is whether the project canned be detailed and completed in another five years. How about 10? A few decades? And at what cost.
Rough designs have consistently show a building, a botanical garden and some trails. The other constant is a city water lab which will replaced an existing facility said to be in need of replacement.
The rest is to be detailed as the plans evolve.
There is every reason to be skeptical of this project. At the same time, it offers a chance for people and leaders of the city to aspire, to think big and to ultimately create a legacy project for the generations.
In many respects, it’s just what the city needs after dealing with masks, immunizations, “Simon says” restrictions and all the other mind-numbing, soul-sapping elements of pandemic life.
So far the project has used the half million dollars allocated to it from the prize funds. We dare to guess there are many design changes ahead.
In addition, though the project is not to use any city money to be built, it’s not clear the city is counting money for a water testing lab in this promise.
This project deserves some support, but the city should be cautious about the potential financial black hole. In a worst case, the city would wind up with a ritzy water testing lab on a piece of prime real estate overlooking the lake and far removed from the city water it tests.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.