When the Environmental Protection Agency opened a new review of protected waterways, it cast a shadow over several hundred projects in Arizona and New Mexico that escaped complicated permitting under a Trump Administration rule.
Let’s be clear: Clean water is a good thing. Excessive regulation of lands that may only occasionally drain water into permanent streams and rivers hurts the economy and benefits from projects on those lands.
The Biden Administration says it won’t revert to the Waters of the United States rules from the Obama Administration. Still, it has effectively thrown out the Trump-era revision that took, by the EPA’s estimate, a quarter of the country’s waterways out of the EPA’s oversight, or protection, as EPA calls it.
Biden promises to find the right balance in any regulations, finding the Goldilocks zone that protects waterways while advancing agriculture and other economic interest. This will be elusive.
The Southwest is of particular interest in any new rules. Streams flow intermittently. Water drains every so often. Under WOTUS rules, for example, washes that are bone dry 98 percent of the time became protected waterways.
Anyone who washed a car in their own driveway and let water run into such a zone potentially faced the force of the EPA.
We’d like to give the president the benefit of the doubt on the promise of finding balance. The administration’s land and water management agencies are filled with environmental wokesters who’ll brook no discussion of balance or compromise.
Ephemeral waterways should be the least of EPA’s concerns given serious continuing issues with pharmaceuticals, Chromium 6 and processed uranium tailings adding contamination to the lower Colorado River. Those are big challenges. And that’s just in this part of the country.
The political battle over fleeting waterways is a wedge issue that distracts from actual progress on clean water. The nation’s water stands to be in better shape if the EPA offers a quick review of the current waterways rules and moves on with little change.
Unless the president really wishes for more division in this country, there’s little gain from moving closer to WOTUS rules. Especially when the political battle appears to have to challenge reason and good sense.
— Today’s News-Herald
