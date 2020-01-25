One constant in Lake Havasu City since 1963 – well before there was a municipality – is local property taxes. The local Irrigation and Drainage District used the revenue for the new settlement’s water and road needs.
The IDD these days collects some $5.7 million in property taxes and is used for water services. The IDD, though, expires in 2023 and city government wants to hear from residents on how to pay for the water system in the future. One option is to keep the IDD going. We think that’s a bad idea for a couple of reasons.
First, it’s fundamentally unfair because IDD boundaries are smaller than the water service boundaries. That means property owners within the district pay a disproportionate share while those outside pay nothing in IDD taxes while still obtaining the benefits.
Second, there’s likely to be debate and possibly even legal action over the mechanism used to keep the IDD going. Should it be extended or sent to the polls, it is likely to reignite a 2010 controversy over whether the action requires a two-thirds vote of the public as required by 1997’s Prop. 200. An appeals court ruling allowed the city to move a water rate increase largely to IDD property tax payers but didn’t address the Prop. 200 requirement.
A second option is to move the cost of water services directly to ratepayers. In the 2010 rate decision, water users would have seen almost a 30 percent rate increase had the burden not been shifted to the IDD.
The city intends to put out information on the future of water funding in the coming months and will likely offer these options.
We suggest a third: City government just plan now to fit future water service costs within existing budgets. This would likely mean reducing other services in order to shift more general revenue to water service and avoid additional new or continued property taxes.
With some time to decide and also a city election unfolding, it appears the right time for public comments is sooner rather than later. Candidates for City Council should be asked for their views and the entire Council should seek out public opinion on the topic.
Whatever the individual view, we urge the public to express them in this election year.
— Today’s News-Herald
