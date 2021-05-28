A year ago, as coronavirus shutdowns reigned, Lake Havasu was packed over the Memorial Day weekend. This year, the crowds are likely to be even bigger as pent-up travel demand kicks in for the first holiday of the summer.
The key to good times instead of a bad day is safety. Not necessarily the mask-and-distance safety of the pandemic, but boating safety and road safety. Especially on the water, and the efforts involved in getting there, patience is paramount.
Even in a year of coronavirus, there were multiple boating deaths on Lake Havasu in the spring and summer of 2020. When the lake and shore get packed with people, decision times get tighter and safety margins thinner.
That’s no time then to read up on boat safety tips. It’s not the time to recall that boat operators are now required to attach themselves to boat power switches with a lanyard. It’s also not the optimal time to look up the proper order for clean, drain and dry protocols for boats.
Memorial Day weekend is typically a great time to celebrate the freedoms of summer. The lake is a great place to let off steam from work or coronavirus restrictions. When they mesh, it’s great. As long as it’s not a collision.
As an extra safety incentive, law enforcement will be patrolling both land and water with extra attention paid to those operating under the influence. It’s historically a busy weekend for the officers as well.
Lake Havasu City’s tourism bureau, GoLakeHavasu, noted that the pent-up travel demand has been nicknamed revenge tourism and that demand for lodging and boats is very high this summer around Lake Havasu.
The nickname suggests a bit of dark shade on the fun. Maybe that’s a good thing to remember. A bit of defensiveness on the roads and on the water may make the difference between a very good or very bad holiday.
— Today’s News-Herald
