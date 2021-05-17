In the not-too-distant future, a student graduating from Lake Havasu High School could have their choice of four-year college options without having to leave their hometown. A new law allows junior colleges like Mohave Community College to begin offering bachelor degrees under certain circumstances. It’s an important development in a city that desperately needs to expand its economic base beyond the hospitality industry.
The new law could go a long way toward improving educational attainment in communities like Lake Havasu City, which is hundreds of miles from the nearest large four-year university. For years, it was a problem that students who left Havasu to seek out their four-year degrees often didn’t come back, contributing to a brain drain in an aging community that needed young people to help it continue to thrive. Solving that educational attainment issue was the intent, of course, when ASU Havasu came to town nearly a decade ago. The campus has firmly established itself as an option for Havasu students and we are clearly in a better place today because of ASU Havasu’s addition.
The ASU campus, however, is subject to the bureaucracy of the ASU system and the Arizona Board of Regents. The kind of progress Havasu needs is difficult when improvements are measured in years and decades.
Community colleges like MCC are operated by locally elected boards and are therefore naturally more sensitive to the needs of local communities, and that’s particularly true when it comes to cost. Tuition at Arizona universities remains relatively low thanks to the state’s constitutional provision that a college education should be as close to free as possible. Community colleges, however, have a reputation for being even more affordable and it’s reasonable to expect that reputation would hold up for any four-year programs they’re able to offer.
MCC has worked well with ASU and other four-year universities on transfer programs and other educational partnerships, but we’re glad it is getting this chance to expand its offerings. To be clear, the new law doesn’t give community colleges the greenlight to offer whatever bachelor’s programs they’d like. First, the colleges much do a fair amount of due diligence. Four year degrees may be offered at community colleges only when the institutions can prove a need based on student demand and workforce gaps and prove it has the financial requirements necessary to sustain the program.
There’s clearly a need in Havasu. We can see MCC playing an important role in filling industry career gaps, particularly in the teaching and health care fields.
Herbert Hoover once called competition the incentive to progress. Arizona’s world of higher education needs that incentive right now, particularly in small rural communities.
Competition could keep the cost of a college education down, and the variety of programs offered at each campus up. Competition done right will sharpen all of our educational institutions.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.