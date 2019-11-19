It was about 10 months ago that dozens of people gathered in the shell of a building of Lake Havasu City’s outdoor shopping mall, eager to declare the dawn of a new retail era for the city. The message was as exciting as it was ambitious: With a new owner, The Shops at Lake Havasu would embrace something called “omnichannel retail,” which is a $10 term for an approach to sales and marketing that incorporates a combination of mobile browsing, internet shopping and brick-and-mortar customer service.
It was a welcomed development for The Shops, a shopping center that has always been full of promise but has consistently struggled to overcome larger economic trends since it was built nearly 15 years ago.
As well-laid plans tend to do, the transition was met with frustrating delays, and some of the existing tenants, like Sears Homestore and Hibbett Sports, made things more challenging when their owners finally gave up on Lake Havasu City. Meanwhile, the world of traditional retail has only continued to whither away, with old strongholds like Kmart announcing plans to abandon operations in this area.
The retail industry needs a Hail Mary, and the omnichannel concept just might be it. That’s why we’re glad Our Pampered Home, a Havasu-grown internet business at the heart of The Shops’ redevelopment plans, finally got to break ground last week. The company, which got its start 11 years ago and quickly became one of Amazon’s top 40 selling companies, plans to break out of its digital confines with a 40,000-square-foot digital showroom at The Shops. In doing so, they’ll create local jobs and provide a $2 million kickstart to the shopping center’s re-imaging.
We wish them great success. With a smart new owner and a guiding hand offered by the Partnership for Economic Development, we’re sure last week’s groundbreaking is only the start of more exciting things in store for The Shops at Lake Havasu.
— Today’s News-Herald
