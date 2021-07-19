Arizona faces another delay in resuming executions of convicted murderers and the ongoing challenges make it clear the state better figure out some alternatives.
Executions were to resume in the coming months after a 7-year hiatus but a court order brought on by looming expiration dates of drugs used in lethal injections brought the process to a halt for now.
Problems with lethal injections — from the types of drugs used to the difficulties in obtaining the drugs from reputable manufacturers — have forced many states to at least consider other ways to carry out the death penalty.
Arizona still has a gas chamber option. Recent reports about the possibility of using it again revisited past problems with the state’s gas executions and evoked similarities to the gas used in Nazi extermination camps.
Regardless of one’s feeling about capital punishment, no one wants to see decades-long waits on death row as courts deal with execution issues. Likewise, the public’s tolerance for state execution rises and fall with perceptions of how clean and painlessly the punishment is imposed.
Firing squads are quick but too bloody. Cyanide gas can produce a traumatic reaction. Hanging is long out of favor.
Some states have considered inert gases, mostly nitrogen, which makes up 78 percent of the atmosphere. It kills painlessly in concentrated doses by diluting the oxygen to unacceptable levels and a person fall unconscious.
Nitrogen is a favored method of suicide and is readily available. The stumbling blocks to its use in executions is in the protocols, both in assuring the condemned don’t hold their breath and in assuring the safety of those nearby.
Arizona has a gas chamber, newly checked out to be safe enough to use cyanide gas. It should work on nitrogen as well.
When the Legislature returns to session, it should make execution by nitrogen or other inert gas a legal method in the state.
— Today’s News-Herald
Nitrogen as an execution method is unproven. The protocols for such a procedure have not been developed or implemented anywhere. Arizona has established that its leaders are incompetent. Its efforts to tinker with the machinery of death have been expensive and have resulted in gruesome and horrifying results. We don't need the horrors of the gas chamber, with or without nitrogen, to kill to establish that killing is wrong. It is paradoxical, evil, and inhumane to for the state to kill in the name of justice. We all deserve better. None of us deserve to have blood on our hands. End this experiment with death now!
Whenever a Republican claims to be pro-life nowadays, for some reason I find myself laughing incredulously.
It amuses me that some people, like yourself, have so much compassion for a convicted murderer, yet show no sign of care about the victim at all. First degree murder should be enough evidence of unsuitability to live among the humans on this planet. Just like we do for 4 legged animals, murderers should be euthanized as quickly and painlessly as possible, even if there is some pain involved. The condemned person will not remember the pain at all.
For it to require a 7 year legal battle to save the life and soul of a convicted killer, who has exhausted all appeals, is a waste of time, money and effort. The condemned man/woman should have considered that the death penalty was a possible punishment for the crimes that they were committing.
