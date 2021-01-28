Ping pong is a fun little game. It’s no way to govern a country though. Biden continues the tradition of his predecessors in issuing dozens of executive orders as his term begins. The net effect is 1. Showing President Joe’s administration isn’t sleepy at all and is instead getting stuff done, eager beaver style, and 2. Creating widespread uncertainty in the economy, in markets and in people’s lives.
Several of the many executive orders deal with the environment and, of particular note to this portion of Arizona, lands administered by the federal government. He ordered a pause in new oil and gas leasing, a moratorium few would be surprised to see be made permanent, at least until a new president steps in.
He also set in motion a return to the larger boundaries for several national monuments, including two in Utah. The dispute over national monument size would be humorous if it didn’t affect so deeply the lives of those who live near them or have business that depends on the status of those lands.
President Obama supersized Bears Ears and Grand Staircase monuments far beyond what is required to protect antiquities on the land, the driving principle of the authority for presidents to designate and change national monuments.
President Trump downsized the boundaries, thus opening up more land near the monuments to multiple uses.
National monuments are really one step down from national parks in the way they are managed. They are similar to wilderness areas but managed to facilitate recreational enjoyment by the public.
Those national monuments that are most visited by the public often get the most amenities and interpretive materials and ranger programs and may become candidates as national parks.
The rest — and we’ll put Bears Ears and Grand Staircase in this category — don’t get much. They don’t have visitor information or decent trail signage. They don’t really provide antiquity protection, except by being inaccessible. It’s hard to do these things if the boundaries are as malleable as silly putty.
A good thing about executive orders is that they’re good for show but they don’t offer much dough. Congress is still in charge of that, mostly. The executive department does have money it can move between pockets, though, to jump start favored projects.
The environmental issue Biden addressed with his orders are worthy of more than the stroke of a pen. Fossil fuel leases, climate change and federal land strategies deserve the messy but necessary action of a representative Congress.
Congress has thankfully abdicated too much of its power to the executive branch. They may show great distress and hand-wringing over executive orders but they are grateful to avoid politically nettlesome issues.
Biden may be signing the orders but is doing so at least partially because the members of Congress let him.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.