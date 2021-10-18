President Biden sought to add a sense of certainty when he reaffirmed the Obama-era environmental protections for national monuments around the Western U.S. last week. However, his executive orders undoing Trump’s executive orders, which chipped away at Obama’s original executive order, only served to further erode away at the value of such presidential decrees. Governing by executive order is a crutch that presidents increasingly rely upon, especially during times of political strife in Washington. It’s an easy way to get things done and give the appearance that the administration is taking a stand. The problem is, executive orders are a capricious way to run a country, with the rulemaking process usually skipping the power checks offered by Congress and the courts. And it creates chaos that could have been avoided in a more thoughtful process.
Take, for example, the back-and-forth battle over national monuments in Utah. President Obama desinated huge areas as the country’s newest national monuments, designed to project antiquities and sacred sites contained within.
A few years later, President Trump downsized the boundaries of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase monuments, allowing more public land to be used as public land — important to energy industries and recreationalists.
Those two national monuments in particular are ridiculously big, and it’s unlikely that all of it needs the protections offered by national monument status. President Trump had the right idea in reviewing the earlier order for a more surgical designation that protected important sites while leaving other areas open to activities normally conducted on public lands. But Trump’s order was just another stroke of his pen that was easily undone by his successor.
Chances are, the national monuments in the West will again be revisited during a new administration. It makes a clear case for changing the way such areas are formed. It makes more sense to allow presidents to nominate areas for environmental protections as national monuments and national parks, and those nominations ought to have immediate consequences. But they ought to require affirmation from Congress within a year or so of the designation. Failure to do so would revert the lands back to their former statuses.
— Today’s News-Herald
