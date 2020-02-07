It’s impossible to understate how important water — or rather, access to plenty of it — is to our community. Lake Havasu City, after all, is smack dab in the middle of the hottest and driest region of North America, and yet somehow we’ve managed to build a thriving community of 55,000-plus people. That success is due to smart planning by civic leaders of yesteryear and today. Anyone in Lake Havasu City knows intuitively how important that big lake is to our economy, too. Tourism driven by boating and fishing provides countless jobs and contributes millions into the local economy each year.
Even when you’re surrounded by water, however, it can become easy to take that necessary component of life and community for granted. But recent studies show that water might be even more of a precious resource than anyone realized. A study into Mohave County’s groundwater supplies showed at least one aquifer is being tapped so much that it could get sucked dry in less than 100 years. There are similar concerns about groundwater elsewhere in the state. Meanwhile, the historic seven-state drought compact signed last year was spurred on by dire warnings about the availability of fresh water from the Colorado River in the not-distant future.
The predictions can be scary.
But a new exhibit at the Lake Havasu Museum of History aims to get beyond the hand-wringing to give visitors a fuller appreciation of water and its influences. The museum is hosting the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways, a traveling exhibition that aims to educate and inspire people about water’s awesome power and historic importance. All Havasu residents should attend the exhibit while it’s here through March 22. You might gain a new respect for the element that’s so essential to our community’s past, present and future.
— Today’s News-Herald
