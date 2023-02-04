The right to petition your elected representatives is a fundamental piece of American democracy thanks to the First Amendment. Every citizen has the Constitutional right to be heard at every level of government, from the local school board to the state capitol to the halls of Congress.
In Lake Havasu City, it’s hard to say how much local representatives appreciate the process. Oh, there’s still plenty of opportunity to be heard, but recent actions by the City Council leave us scratching our heads.
Starting Tuesday, the call to the public will be moved from its customary place near the beginning of a meeting to much later in the evening, closer to the end, after public hearings are held. Citizens who want to redress their government about issues that aren’t scheduled to be discussed will have to wait through most of meeting to do so.
Moving the comment period might seem like a trivial change to the general public, but it’s out of alignment with Lake Havasu City’s historical values of embracing public input and transparent government.
City Council members say they want to deal with the scheduled stuff first, and hear from their constituents later. Frankly, we think it’s a move that is likely to discourage public participation in local government and disenfranchise local citizens.
If anything, we would like to see the Council expand opportunities for public comment during meetings, not discourage them.
The flip side of this argument is that it’s tough to conduct the city’s business when dozens of citizens — some of them more informed than others — are lined up at the podium to discuss a laundry list of issues.
Creative solutions could help. There’s probably some room to shorten the speaking time limit (but only by a little — public citizens aren’t usually trained public speakers, so it can take some time to make a good point).
Perhaps the City Council ought to meet more often, with shorter agendas. Some of the recent meetings have indeed become marathon sessions with weighty discussions on water conservation and city fees. It’s unlikely that more frequent meetings will be a popular suggestion among council members, but remember —they work for you, and they aren’t working for free.
Let’s hear from as many voices as we can during Council meetings, and let’s prioritize public participation by keeping it right where it is.
