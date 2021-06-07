What a difference a few months make. It wasn’t so long ago that Lake Havasu City residents were wondering when they might be able to get the coronavirus vaccines — the rollout was slow, the updates few, the frustration palpable. Today, vaccines are readily available, in three varieties, and it’s getting harder to give them away. Less than a third of local residents are fully vaccinated, so we know there’s plenty of need for a robust supply. And yet, Mohave County Health Department is sitting on hundreds of doses that will expire this month.
It’s unfortunate, yet understandable, that the government’s brief pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over reports of blood clots eroded so much of the public’s trust in that particular variety.
In Mohave County, there are about 600 of the Johnson & Johnson doses that will expire in the next 30 days.
We knew there would be waste as part of the massive vaccine undertaking, but it’s unfortunate that there’s so much of it so early in the distribution process.
More importantly, it’s concerning that Mohave County’s vaccination rates are still pretty low. The county is 10th among Arizona’s 15 counties for its vaccination rate, with about 35 percent of people -- roughly 77,000 -- having received at least one dose. Nearly 62,000 residents are considered fully vaccinated.
Mohave County is in pretty good company -- across the nation, the vaccine distribution has slowed down. People who wanted the vaccine were generally able to get it, and now it’s down to people who have legitimate concerns about taking the vaccine or hostile to the idea altogether. The problem is, herd immunity requires a lot more vaccinated people than we have now -- researchers say 50 to 90 percent immunity is the goal. To get those kinds of numbers, we’re going to have to do more than offer a drive-through clinic every couple of months.
Some state and local governments have started to incentivize the vaccine, and those efforts might offer some lessons for Mohave County and Arizona. Perhaps nothing as crazy as California’s $116 million cash giveaway, but smaller tokens of appreciation might be enough to get people to the clinics.
Creative ideas and quick response will help Mohave County finally reach the finish line in its race for a cure.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.