There’s nothing like making a bone-headed move that gets you unwanted national exposure. That’s what happened to the Pima County Democratic Party a couple of days ago when they posted a flyer promoting a Tucson women’s march on the Fourth of July.
The march is fine. There are a lot of upset people in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned and this is how they choose to be heard.
But it’s the name of the event that drew fire: “F--- the 4th.”
Only they didn’t use any dashes.
The Pima County Democrats have nothing to do with the event, but they promoted it on their Facebook page using the poster, which means that lovely word was splayed across their social media, almost daring you to object.
Plenty did, and the local Democrats were the first: It’s vulgar, unnecessary and distracting, many said in Facebook posts on the group’s site. Then the Republicans jumped in and they were merciless (and deservedly so).
Nobody quite understood why a women’s march seems to be targeting the nation’s birthday with the f-word.
The best explanation is that the women insist they aren’t celebrating the nation’s independence until they get theirs. But it comes off as condemnation, whiny and ungrateful — after all, this is the same country that gave them Roe for 50 years.
The Pima County Democrats responded to the criticism but not before the error of posting the flyer became firmly entrenched in the news cycle — it even made national Fox News, which isn’t all that surprising.
The Democratic group said the poster “was in poor taste. We were eager to share the event, and in our haste we used the graphic provided by the event organizer. That was a mistake, and we will do better.”
They should have stopped there. Instead, the group tried to deflect by explaining the importance of the march, like we needed their guidance. Then they got preachy: “Our posting of the graphic upset some people. We urge you to save your outrage for the women in this state who will die of botched abortions. Arizona is not a good place to be a woman right now.”
On top of this hot mess of an apology, the Democrats forgot to take down the vulgar post.
There is some good news in all of this. The back and forth on social media showed a clear division among Democrats. Most want to embrace the women’s march while rejecting its unfortunate name. They’re like the Republicans who want to support party ideals but realize something very bad happened on Jan. 6, and the hearings played out this summer are important if we want to move forward with honesty and integrity.
While the parties like to portray a Democratic vs. Republican tug-o-war shaping up at the polls this fall, the real battle is within their own parties.
The loudmouths always get the air time and ink, but we’ll only make progress if the extremes are tossed aside and those who are left come to the table and talk. That’s how things are supposed to get done in a democracy.
— Today's News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.