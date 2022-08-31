Fewer miles. Less traffic. Safer cars. It sounds like the ingredients for safer highways. But not so fast. Literally, not so fast.
We’re dying on highways at a rate not seen in more than a decade, this despite cars with anit-lock braking systems and multiple airbags, and excessive speed is cited as the primary reason why.
Nationwide, highway fatalities rose by 7 percent over the first quarter of 2021, which was the deadliest year on the nation’s highways since 2007.
Interestingly, while the rest of the nation was seeing record increases in traffic fatalities, highway deaths in Arizona fell by nearly a third.
Experts say the nation’s increase could be the result of having more people on the roads after the pandemic, combined with higher speeds and more distracted and reckless drivers.
Russ Rader, senior vice president of communications for the Insurance Institute of HIghway Safety, told Cronkite News that state by state numbers might jump around from year to year, but the national trend is a telling one.
Simply put, it’s been fast and foolish out there. ADOT noted an increase in speed-related crashes, and an increase in deaths of drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts. And the NHTSA cited an increase in driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol as another factor.
“The rise in traffic fatalities last year illustrates that real change must begin in the driver’s seat as driver behavior is a major factor in traffic collisions,” ADOT wrote in a news release.
So, that’s a Clarion call. For Heaven’s sake, slow down, and exhibit some common sense.
(0) comments
