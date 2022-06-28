The federal government announced this week that it won't renew a controversial program that used skilled volunteers to downsize a bison herd that was trampling meadows and archaeological sites on the Grand Canyon's North Rim. The reason? The herd is back down to a manageable size —about 200 animals, down from the 500 to 800 animals from a few years earlier. It turns out, however, that hunting the animals wasn't that effective — most of the bison were removed by corralling the and transferring them to Native American tribes that are trying to reestablish herds on their lands.
But there's no reason to think a similar crowd-sourcing efforts couldn't help reduce problematic animals on other federal lands. Specifically, there would appear to be a lot of potential in using volunteer hunters to reduce the number of wild pigs in the national wildlife refuges along the Colorado River corridor, as well as the wild burros currently thriving on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management throughout northwestern Arizona.
The federal government currently uses hired guns — sharpshooters in helicopters — to cull the pig herds in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. It's an expensive program, though it does appear to be somewhat effective at reducing pig numbers. Still, we can't help but think there are plenty of volunteer hunters who would welcome the opportunity to offer their assistance and save taxpayers money.
Burros are another story. Federal efforts have focused on sterilization and removal rather than eradication, but those programs cost a lot of money, and only offer a temporary reprieve at best. Meanwhile, the animals continue to thrive and reproduce exponentially with no natural predators to reduce their numbers.
A few years ago, former Mohave County Supervisor Steve Moss suggested allowing hunters to shoot burros for sport. He wasn't serious — we don't think so, anyway — but he was making a modest proposal designed to get the attention of the federal decision-makers.
However, Moss made a good point, even if it was made in jest. There are likely few hunters out there who want to shoot a burro — a relatively docile animal that won't offer up much sport. However, there's a market for burro meat in other countries.
Rather than continuing to throw good money after bad in facilitating burro adoptions, the U.S. should give the animals to countries where burro meat is eaten or where hunger is a problem. It’s a short trip to Mexico, where burro meat is an ingredient in some traditional dishes.
In a pitch to encourage people to eat invasive species, chef and television personality Andrew Zimmern suggested eating burro meat because donkeys are “an animal that grows to maturity quickly, it’s a very forgiving eater, easy to raise, a disease-resistant species, and it’s delicious.”
We won’t be ordering any burro burritos anytime soon, but who knows? Maybe Americans will one day develop a taste for them. Until then, we suspect there are plenty of people in the world who can solve our donkey dilemma.
— Today's News-Herald
