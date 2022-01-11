Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, more and better testing has always been key to dampening the spread of covid-19 infections. Nearly two years into the pandemic, it remains one of the few statements that people on all sides of the issue ought to be able to agree upon. It doesn’t take a infectious disease expert to understand that people who suspect they have the virus would likely infect fewer others if getting a test — and getting quick results — were as easy as it should be.
President Biden recently announced a massive federal push to do just that. The White House announced last month that the federal government would buy a half billion covid-19 rapid test kits and distribute them for free. But despite high demand, getting a test in Lake Havasu City, and many other places in America, is still pretty tough. The Associated Press reported last week that the tests will be delivered in batches over a period of several months, meaning it could be some time before the bottleneck gets any relief.
And what a bottleneck it is. Mohave County, like most of the nation, is experiencing record covid numbers despite an increasing number of vaccinations. The lines for the Embry Health testing facility at Mount Olive Church are growing longer by the day, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see wait times for results grow even faster as labs get inundated with test samples in this latest wave of infections.
Meanwhile, people who are awaiting results probably aren’t going to do so at home, despite what the Centers for Disease Control recommend. If they only have mild symptoms, chances are they’re living life as normal — and if they have covid, they’re acting as unwitting superspreaders. We like to think that most people who find out they’ve been infected will happily comply with good advice to stay home and quarantine themselves.
Getting them that information as quickly as possible must be the priority. Once it’s finally available, at-home rapid testing will help people make good decisions. But the federal help is unlikely to arrive anytime soon. In the meantime, this is an area where state and county governments could step in and come up with interim solutions to ensure that our testing and lab sites aren’t overwhelmed. Quick testing is as important as effective vaccines when it comes to stopping the spread of this disease.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.