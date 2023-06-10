The devastating forest fires that have plagued California and are currently wreaking havoc in Canada serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for proactive measures to prevent these catastrophic events. It is time we prioritize active forest management and advocate for a sustainable, long-term federal solution to address the issue of overgrowth and smaller brush, which fuel these destructive fires.

In recent years, the Western United States and Canada have experienced unprecedented wildfires, causing immense loss of life, destruction of property, and irreversible damage to ecosystems.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.