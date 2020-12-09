Congress is once again poised to shut down the federal government due to the lack of spending authorization. At the least, it will kick the question to next week, a final deadline to keep the government open.
As is usually the case – and government shutdowns are frequent enough to find a trend or two – the affected agencies will make their pain obvious and share it whenever they can with the public. National parks will close. Air travel will be curtailed.
In this year of the coronavirus, would the public take notice? Tried to camp or find a ranger at Grand Canyon lately? Attempted to walk in at a national forest office to pick up a map? The government has taken the covid thing so seriously it is willing to lock the doors and keep the public at bay.
Unfortunately, there’s more to a government shutdown than the limited ways in which it touches the public daily.
Shutdowns, oddly, cost a lot of money, more even than it takes to stay open.
They also result in lost revenue to the government; the IRS estimated it lost $2 billion in revenue due to a shutdown earlier this year, published reports say.
Why does Congress repeatedly fail at setting up a spending plan, or, for that matter, an actual budget for the government?
The political parties disagree on spending and the elected politicians aren’t skilled enough to hammer out compromises. Nor, really, do they want to do so. Elected officials keep their campaign donations flowing and keep their jobs based on how much they yell at the opposition, not how much they solve problems.
Shutdowns always seem good opportunities to reassess spending priorities, to see if anything bad happens when this agency or that office is closed. The reassessments don’t happen.
The best way to have a shutdown is to smart small, with closure of agencies and bureaus a bit at a time. Over a few years, the massive cutbacks could begin to make a dent in the federal debt and deficit. Then shut the rest down, except for defense and transportation and a limited few other programs truly necessary.
Sadly, this approach won’t happen soon.
One idea to improve the process is to return money to taxpayers whenever the government is shut down. That’s how private companies do it when service is interrupted. A 36-day shutdown would bring a ten percent tax rebate.
Instead of a shutdown, call it a phaseout of government. It would be the natural consequence for a Congress that isn’t serious about fiscal responsibilities and for government agencies that don’t like being open anyway.
— Today’s News-Herald
