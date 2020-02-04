A huge, pressing problem of mounting government debt and unrestrained government spending should be a major issue in an election year.
Didn’t the Congressional Budget Office just project a trillion dollar federal spending deficit for 2020 that will add to the nation’s $23 trillion debt? Both CBO and the Federal Reserve say the spending gap is unsustainable.
They are right.
The Democratic presidential hopefuls are at least talking about it, though they have the issue upside down. Most are looking at tax increases on income, laying blame for the deficit on President Trump’s tax cuts.
The tax cuts won’t pay for themselves, as promised. The CBO says increased productivity from the cuts will generate revenue to cover about one quarter of the lost federal dollars.
That context misses the point. The real issue isn’t the lack of federal money. It’s the lack of federal restraint on spending. One of candidate Trump’s promises was to eliminate the federal deficit. Politics, as always, got in the way. Recently, the president made a tepid comment about going after “entitlements”, those social programs that constitute a large percent of federal spending. The Democrats are much more vocal, talking about raising contribution limits to be subtracted from worker pay.
Are the huge dollars and wonky policy discussions to abstract for voters to even care about? Many politicians are hoping that’s the case.
Consider the current low unemployment rate, though, which is generally considered a sign of a strong economy. There are something around a million jobs in this country, however, which are unfilled. Yes, that’s a good sign but part of that reality is the retirement of Baby Boomers. Those jobs need to be filled to keep the economy strong but there will be fewer people to fill them.
Taking more from workers is a disincentive to work. European-level tax rates do little to make people want to work or generate income.
Even lumping Social Security under the banner of entitlements does a disservice to the spending issue. Social Security is funded by withholding from worker pay, not from the general tax revenues.
President Trump, despite his many strengths, has a mindset of debt-funded excess spending. He’s unlikely to lead a push for reduced spending. That leaves Republican elected officials, who need pressure from voters to corral the runaway spending. Without that pressure, they simply won’t have the political stomach to try and live within the current bountiful means.
— Today’s News-Herald
