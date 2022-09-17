As officials, farmers and residents across the Western U.S. continue to watch water levels drop and temperatures rise with no relief in sight, cuts to supplies of Colorado River water continue to loom. For years, warning bells have sounded as experts forecast dropping levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which then triggers mandatory cuts to the water resources that states are allowed to access.
During that time, little action has been taken, besides a lot of finger pointing between different stakeholders. Cities blame agriculture for using too much water, and officials in each state say they should not be the ones who are forced to tighten their belts.
However, at least one proposal to take less water in exchange for funds to invest in the future remains on the table, with no one on the other side willing to pick it up and either run with it, or propose an alternate solution.
Farmers in Yuma have suggested reducing their Colorado River water allotment by almost one million acre-feet in exchange for almost $1.4 billion, which they say will be used to invest in better equipment, diversify their crops and have some funds available for when there’s not enough water to plant their fields.
However, there has been no response on the proposal from the federal government, and numerous letters to the Department of the Interior from Arizona officials asking for more leadership in the dispute have gone unanswered.
Asking some states or stakeholders to make large cuts while others have their water allotments untouched will only create more friction between organizations that will need to work together in the future to avoid more cuts.
We’re already seeing some goodwill beginning to evaporate as cities and Native American communities renege on previously agreed upon, but voluntary, cuts to their allocations.
After all, why should one stakeholder reduce their allotment if others aren’t going to follow suit?
The federal government’s role in a dispute between states is to be a neutral arbiter that will look at all the facts and help formulate a solution that serves the needs of the people, regardless of where they may live or how much money or power they have. It is long past the time for Washington to wake up and realize there’s a serious problem out West.
Bold action will be required to keep portions of Arizona from facing a water crisis.
Less water is better than no water, and working together to look for solutions is better than arguing with each other. The future of the region depends on it.
