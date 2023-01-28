How bad is inflation? Bad enough that eggs are being smuggled across the border from Mexico.
Longtime Arizona residents had thought they had seen it all. Human smuggling, drug smuggling, even weapons being smuggled across the border — sometimes from the U.S. into Mexico.
Everyone is feeling the inflation pinch, and the fact that eggs are so valuable that they are being smuggled into the U.S., along with humans, drugs and weapons, is just another indication of how bad the economy is at this moment in time.
According to an article in the Sierra Vista Herald, eggs are being confiscated across the Southwest border of the United States faster than you can fry them. Customs officers have seen an increase at both the Douglas and Naco ports of entry. According to the news story, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said last week that in the Tucson sector of CBP there has been a 350% increase in incidents involving eggs being seized at the border so far this year over the same period in 2022.
Bringing uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. is illegal because of the risk of bird flu and Newcastle disease, a contagious virus that affects birds, according to CBP.
Anyone found concealing eggs from Mexico can face a $300 citation. We can imagine the conversation between inmates.
“What are you in for, trafficking, violence, or what?
The state of the economy and supply concerns should lead U.S. officials to come up with creative solutions. Health concerns are legitimate, but egg smuggling wouldn’t be a problem if there’s a little oversight that allows eggs to be purchased from Mexico in a legal and safe way.
With a little creative thinking, this is a problem that can soon be over — easy.
