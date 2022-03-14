Arizona was once a hotbed for movies and TV, with big budget productions featuring the top names from Hollywood showing up across the state. While that stream of films and other productions has waned over the years as the popularity of Westerns rode into the sunset, lawmakers now have a plan to attract the studios back to the Grand Canyon State. A recent bill, SB 1708, would provide up to $150 million in tax credits, which could be used to subsidize costs incurred by productions that chose to bring their crews to Arizona.
Currently, when filmmakers are looking to shoot a movie that includes desert landscapes or other features that are common to our state, they often go elsewhere, such as New Mexico or Texas, where costs are lower.
A recent example can be found with the film “Only the Brave,” which tells the story of the 19 firefighters killed battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Those events took place in Arizona, yet the film was produced elsewhere.
The plan to offer incentives would help even the playing field and attract more large productions and the jobs and other economic boosts that come along with them.
A multi-million dollar film production would be a huge lift to any area able to accommodate and provide the amenities being sought, whether that’s the movie set in Mescal or the town of Tombstone itself.
Mescal has quite a history of Western films and shows being filmed there, from “The Big Country” to “The Quick and the Dead,” and hosted stars like Clint Eastwood, Paul Newman and Steve McQueen, to name just a few.
With the returning rise in popularity of Western-themed shows such as “Yellowstone” and “1883,” Arizona could once again find itself as a premiere destination for the “next big thing.”
On top of the economic boom, the bragging rights and name recognition associated with being the filming location associated with a big-name blockbuster can’t be overstated.
With that also comes the chance to be an extra in a film production, or rub elbows with celebrities while they’re patronizing our local establishments.
It’s amid that backdrop that we offer support for the plan to offer tax incentives to production companies, with a caveat.
The state offered a similar program for years, which ultimately cost taxpayers millions and was shuttered about a decade ago due to its numerous shortcomings.
The mistakes of that previous program must be studied, understood and learned from so the same problems don’t arise again.
Proper planning, vetting, documentation and follow-through will all be crucial to ensuring the program doesn’t lead to waste or scams.
A comprehensive marketing plan, led by the state and with local tourism groups involved, would also go a long way to let producers know that Arizona is “open for business.”
Movies and TV shows offer a chance to showcase the natural beauty and other highlights that make Arizona a great place to live, and can bring renewed interest and economic growth to an area in need of some new investment.
If instituted correctly, a tax incentive for filmmakers will provide an opportunity to highlight Arizona while also bringing in some additional revenue to the state.
— Today’s News-Herald
