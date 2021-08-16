It’s back to school week for ASU Havasu. It’s a ritual that has become routine in the nine years since the campus opened in the old Daytona Middle School campus, and yet there’s something about this year that feels new and exciting. Perhaps it’s because the ASU system is opening with relaxed covid-19 rules after a year-and-a-half of strict lockdowns. It’s not quite back to normal, but ASU is opening on “learning mode one,” which means all classes are being offered on campus. There are still concessions to the coronavirus -- masks are still required in classrooms and other areas where people can’t properly distance themselves.
But the real exciting news about ASU is that this year is the first year the campus has been able to point to real growth in its student population. ASU Havasu will open with more than 170 students. The numbers might not seem like much, but the student numbers have hovered around 150 students for nearly a decade, so even opening with a few dozen more is a real achievement for the still-fledgling educational institution.
It wasn’t so long ago that the former ASU director told a conference of ASU recruiters he had a goal to reach 1,000 students by the end of the decade. Turns out those plans were a little too ambitious, but there’s finally hope this year that the school might have gained traction with students.
This year the campus opened its nursing program, and it filled up quickly -- an important development when nurses are more in-demand than ever, particularly in rural communities like Lake Havasu City. And the campus is increasingly popular with international students. There are 15 of them enrolled this year.
Campus Director Carla Harcleroad says the campus has experienced enrollment growth in all three categories the university tracks: in-state, out-of-state and international. In fact, the campus has so many students this year that it had to contract with a nearby hotel to accommodate them all.
That’s a good thing, and hopefully a sign of more to come -- in addition to addressing this region’s educational attainment needs, a top goal for opening ASU Havasu was the economic benefits it would bring to the surrounding business community. and hopefully the beginning of more growth to come.
We’ve known for nearly a decade that ASU Havasu was going to be an important part of our community, and it’s refreshing to see that students are finally starting to agree.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.