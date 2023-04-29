Drivers on Interstate 40 can breathe a sigh of relief now that the Arizona Department of Transportation has moved the well-worn sections of the road to the front of the maintenance line. ADOT, under the direction of Gov. Katie Hobbs, announced plans for $50.5 million in road repairs statewide, with a good chunk of the funding dedicated to the crumbling interstate that spans the northern portion of the state.

Great. Anyone who has driven on I-40 between the California state line and, say, Williams, knows how bad these roads are in need of TLC -- and they’ve probably spent a fortune on re-alignments, both for their vehicles and their spines.

