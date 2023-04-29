Drivers on Interstate 40 can breathe a sigh of relief now that the Arizona Department of Transportation has moved the well-worn sections of the road to the front of the maintenance line. ADOT, under the direction of Gov. Katie Hobbs, announced plans for $50.5 million in road repairs statewide, with a good chunk of the funding dedicated to the crumbling interstate that spans the northern portion of the state.
Great. Anyone who has driven on I-40 between the California state line and, say, Williams, knows how bad these roads are in need of TLC -- and they’ve probably spent a fortune on re-alignments, both for their vehicles and their spines.
Now let’s figure out how to stop it from falling into disrepair again.
ADOT says the work on I-40 will consist of spot repairs to the most troublesome areas, milling off the top two inches of worn pavement and replacing it with two inches of new asphalt. Sadly, there’s not much reason to think it’ll offer a smoother ride over the long term. The potholes and crumbling asphalt can be blamed on weather and heavy truck traffic -- forces that consistently chip away at the road little by little. The only appropriate response is maintenance that is also consistent.
Truth is , the roads that are most used by our politicians and bureaucrats are in the Phoenix metropolitan area, so it’s no surprise that the rest of the state tends to get neglected when it comes to funding and maintenance.
It’s important to note that I-40 is the main east-west route used by tourists headed to the Grand Canyon and other popular Northern Arizona stops. It also carries a lot of traffic from cities and towns along the way. It should be a point of pride for the state, not an embarrassment.
