High school seniors in Lake Havasu City didn’t realize their schooling had come to an end when they left for spring break last month. Nobody did.
The loss of an entire quarter of the school year is among the many sudden life changes introduced by the coronavirus pandemic. It has brought new realities to many Havasu homes, where school-aged children are now participating in “distance learning” in an effort to preserve something of an education focus for the rest of the traditional school year. It’s going better for some families than it is for others — understandable since access to technology, and the availability of parents to offer a guiding hand is vastly different from one household to another. It’s clear that whenever things do get back to normal in our schools, the district will have some remedial work to do with thousands of students.
That’s OK. We’ll get through it. Our students are smart, and our teachers and administrators are more than capable.
Where things really hurt are the areas where we don’t get a second chance — namely, in the lives of those high school seniors. They were robbed of experiencing the senior year traditions that have become cherished memories for so many of us. Spring sports and senior nights. Prom. Disney grad night. Perhaps even graduation itself.
Fortunately, we know the district is already working on a plan to ensure high school students — seniors included — are credited in a way that will allow them to move on to the next level of schooling or graduate.
In many ways, it has already been a year to remember for these kids. But they still deserve to have their efforts rewarded with an actual graduation ceremony. And we think that’s a realistic suggestion, even with current stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements.
One idea might be a hybrid ceremony that blends a physical event with live video, thereby limiting the number of people gathering in one place. Or maybe graduation can wait until July, well after the time the coronavirus outbreak should have subsided. Somebody even suggested a drive-through graduation ceremony.
Our high school seniors put in 12 3/4 good years of school. Let’s make sure they get to celebrate that effort with a real graduation.
—Today’s News-Herald
