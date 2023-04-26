The question about whether Lake Havasu City has enough parking for its apartments, condos, townhomes and other multifamily developments is well deserving of a deeper dive. The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission is right to question if the city’s parking requirements are appropriate for current needs — never mind future demands. We suspect they’ll find that tweaks to our codes are indeed necessary, so we’re glad to see the city tackle this issue. We hope some of the smart planners at City Hall will come up with some good solutions.

But let’s not end the parking discussion there. Have you tried to find a decent spot at the grocery store lately? How about near the English Village on a weekend, or anywhere along McCulloch Boulevard during a big event like the Desert Storm Street Party or Winterfest? Lake Havasu City is experiencing growing pains, and that’s especially evident when it comes to parking on days that are popular with visitors.

