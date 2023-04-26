The question about whether Lake Havasu City has enough parking for its apartments, condos, townhomes and other multifamily developments is well deserving of a deeper dive. The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission is right to question if the city’s parking requirements are appropriate for current needs — never mind future demands. We suspect they’ll find that tweaks to our codes are indeed necessary, so we’re glad to see the city tackle this issue. We hope some of the smart planners at City Hall will come up with some good solutions.
But let’s not end the parking discussion there. Have you tried to find a decent spot at the grocery store lately? How about near the English Village on a weekend, or anywhere along McCulloch Boulevard during a big event like the Desert Storm Street Party or Winterfest? Lake Havasu City is experiencing growing pains, and that’s especially evident when it comes to parking on days that are popular with visitors.
Lake Havasu City should plan for some better public parking options. We need some parking garages.
A while back, a City Council member suggested building a parking garage at Springberg-McAndrew Park instead of going forward with the Downtown Catalyst as planned. We didn’t like that idea then and we still don’t — but she had a great point. A catalyst meant to enhance downtown doesn’t make much sense if there’s no good place to park.
Springberg-McAndrew is already spoken for, but the city did just acquire an acre of land not too far away on Swanson Avenue in a deal with Mohave County. Parking is the intention, but it’s a great place to stack cars, not just park them. The city should initiate a conversation with ASU Havasu, which is directly across the street, and downtown business owners, about partnering to build a public garage on that land. We’d also like to see better public parking options at the top of the downtown district, near Acoma and McCulloch boulevards, as well as the English Village area.
Of course, these are long-term discussions that have no immediate solution. In the meantime we would like to see the city plan for some better overflow options during peak visitor periods. Havasu Transit can play a role in shuffling visitors around, as they’ve done so well for events like the Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair. Let’s come up with some free and low-cost solutions while we wait for a better permanent solution.
Havasu will continue to grow, and cars will always be part of the conversation. Let’s make sure we have a good place to put them.
