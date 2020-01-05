Adoption has been in the headlines over the last couple of months, thanks to allegations that an elected official in Maricopa County arranged for 28 pregnant women from the Republic of the Marshall Islands to travel to Arizona to place their children up for adoption. It’s important to remember, however, that despite those negative stories, adoption is a wonderful outcome for many Arizona children and the families who bring them into their lives.
There are 151 Arizona kids ready to be adopted right now.
In this edition of Today’s News-Herald, you’ll find the profiles of 33 of them. These children are ready to be adopted into loving families throughout Arizona, and our hope is that by introducing them to readers of the News-Herald, some of those families might end up being in Lake Havasu City.
After all, Lake Havasu City is a generous community that has stepped up time and time again. Opening your home to a child, of course, is a bit different than donating money or time to a good cause. It requires both of those things, of course. Raising a child is a commitment of money and time to be sure, and it’s lifetime commitment. But we hope there are some people out there who might be willing to consider taking it on.
The number of children in Arizona’s foster care system has declined since 2017, but it’s still too high, and for some of those kids, adoption is the right answer. The average child spends two to five years in the foster care system before being adopted, according to the Department of Child Safety. It’s pretty clear that number could come down drastically if more families stepped forward.
The less time children spend in temporary foster care, the better. You could be the family these kids need.
Read through each of the children’s profiles and decide if there’s something you can do to make a difference in their lives and their future. The News-Herald will publish additional profiles of children seeking permanent homes in future editions of the newspaper. This effort is part of a larger partnership involving Western News & Info, a part owner of Today’s News-Herald. According to Katy Springer at the Arizona Department of Child Safety, the campaign has already sparked a huge boom in adoption inquiries. You can find out more by emailing fosteradoption@azdcs.gov, or by calling 1-877-543-7633.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.