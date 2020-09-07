Back-to-school routines might look a little different this year, but today’s return of students to the classroom is a big step toward normalcy in Lake Havasu City. Students, teachers and parents alike can breathe a big sigh of relief as students head back to class, even if it’s on a limited basis for a month or so. It has been half a year since students have been in a physical classroom, and despite attempts to keep education going through distance learning, it’s naive to think this prolonged shutdown hasn’t caused our kids to fall behind.
More than 5,000 Lake Havasu City kids have been stuck at home since March, working online with limited accountability and various levels of success.
There’s a lot of catching up to do, and today represents the first real opportunity to dig in.
The next several weeks are important. Lake Havasu Unified School District has done an admirable job preparing for the return of students in the middle of a pandemic, but if we want these developments to become permanent, it’s important for all of us to take seriously the district’s recoomendations to slow the spread. That means masks. It means social distancing. And it means staying home when there’s the slightest inkling that someone’s health could be compromised. These aren’t easy things to do, but they’re important if we don’t want our students to get stuck at home again.
— Today’s News-Herald
