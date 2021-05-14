If last year was the year of the pandemic, this year might be the year of shortages. See: cars, chlorine, construction materials and labor. The big one is water in Arizona.
The rest of the state is gearing up for the long-anticipated declaration of Tier 1 water allocation cuts from the Colorado River.
The water reductions are significant. Yet few individuals in Arizona will be directly affected despite cuts of 18%.
The water use reductions will be even less apparent in the Lake Havasu area. The city’s water rights are mostly protected from the reductions, which would begin next year. The lake itself will stay pretty full because minimum elevations are needed to allow water to be pumped by the Metropolitan Water District in California and the Central Arizona Project.
Lake Havasu won’t look like lakes Mead and Powell, which are a bit more than one-third full.
And that’s the way it will be for a few years. The multi-state Drought Contingency Plan outlines water savings in various states at least until a Tier 2 shortage is declared.
So will a Tier 2 kick in? It depends upon new water coming into the river from upstream. Right now, the prolonged drought shows no sign of abating. Tier 2 reductions would be more significant but the amounts are mostly unspecified. That would be when people feel the cuts as residential use restrictions kick in.
There is no contingency plan yet for Tier 2 reductions in the Lower Colorado River.
It’s nice that Lake Havasu will remain a full reservoir offering fun and relaxation at least for a few years. On the other hand, the absence of local effects could breed complacency and even shock should Tier 2 kick in. It could lessen the pressure from local residents on elected state and local leaders to develop and share contingency plans, regulations and ordinances.
Much like the cascade of events that led to automotive chip shortages, cuts that happen in Tier 2 may seem sudden. But they really aren’t.
— Today’s News-Herald
