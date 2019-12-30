One of the great Lake Havasu traditions is recycling Christmas trees into use as fish habitat. It’s a program that went on hiatus for a couple of years but is now back on track.
Needless to say, Christmas is the time when the program gets its raw materials.
Anglers United, a leader of the recycling and fish habitat project, says the group has been putting brush piles back into the lake since May. It says donations of trees are accepted in the lot beside the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center until Monday. A blue dumpster, offered by Republic Services, is available at the location for donors.
The bumps in the program came because of development of the Havasu Riviera project, work on which affected access to the recycling site. David Bohl, president of Angers United, estimated the lack of access meant some 3,600 bundles of brush didn’t make it into the lake.
The lake has won high praise as a fishery over the past decade or so largely due to the placement of artificial and recycled habitats around the lake, offsetting the habitat decline that takes place in man-made reservoirs decades after filling.
Recycled trees are used for mulch around the city as well. According to a city announcement, trees are accepted at the same drop-off location through Sunday, Jan. 12, where they will be ground into mulch for use in city parks and for residents’ use in their yards.
Whether they are used as cover for fish or nutritional moisture layers for plants, the re-used trees can serve a beneficial purpose if residents use the program.
— Today’s News-Herald
