We’re all feeling the pain at the pump. Gas prices in Lake Havasu City were averaging about $4.46 per gallon as of Wednesday afternoon, according to AAA — that’s about 20 cents higher than the national average. With little reason to think things are going to change any time soon, Lake Havasu City residents can take a little comfort in knowing there are transportation alternatives that are becoming more economical by the day.
The city’s new fixed-route bus system, called Bridge, is running with a pilot route as of this week. The route services nine bus stop locations in the downtown corridor and the temporary transit hub in the Pima Wash parking lot off Mesquite Avenue. The bus runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s no service on weekends or holidays, but the route’s availability even on limited durations is likely to be a big help to those of us living on limited budgets. Fares for the service are $1.25 for adults, and 75 cents for seniors, students and veterans. That’s quite a value compared to the rates one might pay for a private shuttle service or the fuel costs to drive your own vehicle.
The Bridge fixed-route bus service follows two other transportation services offered by the city. Direct, a door-to-door transit service similar to rideshares like Uber and Lyft, kicked off in September. A similar service, called Flex, is geared toward people in wheelchairs and with mobility issues who may need assistance getting in and out of a vehicle.
Transportation systems are notorious money sinks for local governments, but Lake Havasu City made smart use of federal grant money to get ours up and running. Cost remains a question, but we hope the city’s in the transportation business for the long haul.
Lake Havasu City is a large community geographically speaking, as big as San Francisco at about 47 square miles. It’s theoretically possible to walk from one end of town to the other, but our pedestrian infrastructure is pretty limited — and good luck walking very far when temperatures are in the triple digits. You need a motor vehicle to survive in this town, so rising gas prices are a real threat to Havasu’s sustainability.
The timing of the long-planned bus system’s implementation is a happy coincidence, but we’re glad it’s up and running just in time to dampen the pain at the pump.
— Today’s News-Herald
