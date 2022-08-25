The death of an Arizona woman in a flash flood at Zion National Park this week was saddening, horrific and, unfortunately, all too common. The 29-year-old Tucson woman was hiking in a slot canyon at the park near the Virgin River, where she was swept away by floodwaters.
The devastating loss of life is almost imponderable, a horrific toll that should be the wake-up call to the dangers of the monsoon season. Whatever seasonal alarm sounds, though, plenty are hitting the snooze button.
About seven years ago, a flash flood swept Hildale, Utah, just over the state line from Mohave County. Thirteen died.
A decade or so ago, a man in his vehicle was swept away in a Lake Havasu City flood during a monsoon storm. A year later, a Lake Havasu City woman died near Needles when floodwaters overtook her car.
Those scenes were nearly repeated last week when a driver braved a low stretch of London Bridge Road during one of our seasonal downpours. The fast-moving waters carried the car away, but luckily the driver was able to get to safety. Many people haven’t been that lucky.
These aren’t the only flood deaths in Arizona, not by a long shot. One thing they all have in common is the law of gravity. Rainwater falls on mountains or other high ground, then pushes along trees and rocks and other debris as it rushes downhill.
Another commonality: It isn’t usually raining hard where the flood hits.
So what can people take away, other than a sense of sadness? First is respect for the season. Second is that there are commonalities to flash floods, but the variations offer many ways to be hurt or killed.
Arizonans love the monsoon season for cooling rain and dramatic weather. Time and again, unfortunately, the deadly side of the season takes a heavy toll.
There’s no way to stop the random, frequent monsoonal flash flood. The only thing that can be controlled is how people react to the circumstances that prompt them.
