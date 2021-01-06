While the coronavirus pandemic has many communities worried about their battered economies, it’s heartening to know that Lake Havasu City is focused on what comes next.
For the last 50 years or so, hospitality businesses have helped keep Lake Havasu City afloat, but it’s an industry subject to the ups and downs of the greater economy. Havasu’s next chapter must grow the local economy so that tourism isn’t the only growth industry here. We’ve known that for some time. A goal of 2017’s Vision 2020 plan was to build a robust, versatile workforce and provide jobs necessary to ensure a bright future for Lake Havasu City.
Thankfully, we’re starting to see some traction n that front. Thanks in large part to efforts of the Partnership for Economic Development, Lake Havasu City scored some big victories this year. It was nearly a year ago that Kmart left town, leaving behind a massive retail space that was unlikely to find a new tenant anytime soon. The PED helped find a buyer, a Southern California company that makes a machine called the “Nug Smasher,” which says it intends to employ about 250 workers in about four years.
Then a month ago, it was announced that a UTV manufacturer would take over the old Hastings building on Lake Havasu Avenue. The PED was instrumental in helping the company identify the Havasu location and hand-holding them through the rezoning process.
This is the kind of economic development Havasu needs. We’re glad that the city has been able to dabble over the years in smaller economic development projects like co-location centers and maker spaces, but luring big job providers and creating head-of-household jobs by the hundreds provides the most bang for our buck. We hope we can tell a lot more of these success stories in the future.
— Today’s News-Herald
