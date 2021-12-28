Recycling Christmas trees into fish habitat is a fine Lake Havasu City tradition. Unfortunately, the project is canceled again this year. For the second year in a row, the effort was thwarted by coronavirus complications, according to Anglers United, which spearheads the effort. It’s an unfortunate development for an innovative program that has been great for the lake’s overall health. Each year, the tree program allows several hundred trees to become part of the artificial lake habitat structures. These structures, when filled with wood and brush, help sustain the aquatic life of Lake Havasu.
The program keeps alive an extensive lake rehabilitation project that officially ended about 15 years ago but continued with various agencies adding new structures to the lake. The trees are important to the habitats. They decompose, though, and need to be replaced.
Unfortunately, there has been just one collection of Christmas trees in the last five years to supplement the existing habitat. Sustained efforts are required for the tree habitat to realize its full potential. Importantly, the discarded Christmas trees are helping extend the life of Lake Havasu. Reservoirs have life cycles. They fill with silt. About a quarter century ago, the Lake Havasu fishery was in poor condition. A rehabilitation project aimed at native fish had the additional benefit of helping game fish populations. The lake became, and still is, a highly-regarded fishing destination, home to dozens of annual fishing tournaments, and record-setting catches noted on a regular basis.
Lake Havasu needs to be nurtured and sustained for a variety of uses ranging from drinking water to boating to fishing.
One thing about the fishing part: When people fish their local waters, they begin to care a lot more about clean water and conservation of the resource. It creates a literal ripple effect of involvement and support for waterway improvements. This leads to even more visitors wanting to share in the experience, an important economic driver.
A few trees make a big difference. We appreciate the volunteer effort behind it and hope it can be revived and continue.
— Today’s News-Herald
