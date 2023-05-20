Thursday is a red-letter day for Lake Havasu City. Congratulations are in order for everyone who is looking forward to that day’s arrival.
For starters, Thursday is the last day of school for students in the Lake Havasu Unified School District. To the youngsters, we offer congratulations for studying hard this school year. We hope your summer break is full of fun, adventure and discovery.
Hearty thanks are in order to the teachers and staff members who devoted themselves to educating our community’s children. Your efforts are deeply appreciated. Heaven knows your summer break is deserved after months of teaching or supporting the city’s educators.
Then there are the graduates. The Lake Havasu High School Class of 2023 bids a final farewell to its school at commencement Thursday evening. The ceremony is at 7:30 p.m. at the LHHS football field. Gates open at 6. Traffic alert: Motorists should avoid that vicinity during the event — the area is highly congested and full of pedestrians.
To graduating seniors, know we are proud of you and the hard work you put into obtaining your diploma. It’s a significant achievement on the road to adulthood. No matter which path you take after Thursday night, know you’ve armed yourself with an important piece of paper that says you’ve successfully prepared yourself for future endeavors. Congratulations.
Finally, congratulations are extended to every parent or guardian who invested themselves for several years to make sure that Thursday is a great day.
For parents of graduating seniors, it may feel as if you are graduating, too.
In a way, you are. You’ve guided your child to reach this happy milestone, so you are both graduating to a new level in your parent-child relationship.
To parents of children who will return to school in the fall, Thursday marks a happy day for you, too. School doesn’t start until Aug. 3, so you get a nice long break from the harried morning routine. And you can take a breather from that necessary evil called school homework. Best of all, family vacations are possible when the kids are out of school.
After Thursday, hundreds of Havasuvians will follow their dreams in all directions. It’s a beautiful sight.
