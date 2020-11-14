Forget the expected blue wave of the 2020 general elections that didn’t materialize. Instead, it was a green wave of recreational marijuana laws in Arizona and several other states that passed by relatively large margins.
The surprise was the margins, with Arizona’s approval by almost 60 percent of voters typical of the approvals given in Montana, South Dakota and New Jersey.
Maybe, after decades of both vilification and celebration of marijuana, most voters have had a chance to see other areas test recreational use without serious damage to society. Nor have those states seen the huge influx in tax revenue promised by proponents of the laws. Maybe it’s just not that big of a deal anymore?
Whatever motivated the voters, the result leaves a multitude of issues to hash out. Law enforcement has its hands tied until a new law defining impairment is approved. Employers are scratching their heads. Cities are beginning to wrestle with whether to impose restrictions on the expected retail establishments.
Several cities have already acted. The new law, Prop. 207, gives cities fairly wide latitude to limit the number of stores or facilities, limit delivery to consumers impose zoning restrictions and prohibit use of marijuana on city-owned property.
Lake Havasu City will certainly study the topic and make at least some technical updates to various codes or regulations to recognize marijuana as a retail business instead of only a medical business.
We suggest that the city take note of the wide voter approval margins before becoming too aggressive with restrictions. The city has a legitimate interest in keeping children well separated from marijuana establishments or marijuana use. Beyond that responsibility, it’s hard to identify clear city interests in further regulations.
A certain percent of the population, though evidently a minority based on the vote, would probably love to keep marijuana outlawed or at least as restricted as possible. Depending on how much noise is made, the city – or Mohave County, in unincorporated areas – could go one of many ways in addressing marijuana use and sales. Both city and county leaders should respect and remember the overwhelming vote in favor of passage and be careful to not undo the will of the voters.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.