Some four decades after being declared endangered, native fish in the Colorado River are showing signs of life.
Both the razorback sucker and the humpback chub are on track to be designated threatened rather than endangered. These two species, along with the bonytail chub and Colorado squawfish, are considered the big four of the river fish that began declining when dams came to the Colorado River.
What they share is the need for a big river with its currents and deep pools along with calm backwaters for spawning. They also share being targets for massive federal recovery efforts all along the river.
The humpback chub is the closest to being delisted as endangered with public comments periods announced. It is kind of a non-factor in the Lake Havasu area with much of the population reviving in the Grand Canyon area. The razorback sucker isn’t far behind in the delisting and it’s a fish that figured prominently in the Lake Havasu fishery improvement program that almost two decades ago. The improvements not only gave cover and habitat to native species but also sportfish. At the time, Lake Havasu was at a point in its life cycle in which siltation had mostly covered good habitat.
The razorback and the bonytail, which is still on the endangered list, benefitted as well as several species of bass, sunfish and bluegill and catfish. What’s been good for the natives has been very good for the sportfish.
The comeback of the razorback and the humpback chub is touted as a feel-good story. And it is, showing that native fish can still have a place in a dammed-up and tightly-managed watershed. They can, apparently, at least survive in the same waters as sportfish.
Even a full recovery, though, is unlikely to excite the public in the same way sportfish do. There are no bonytail chub fishing tournaments or razaorback sucker clubs. As native species gain a toehold on their former territory, we hope federal fishery officials can begin to let these fish multiply in balance with sportfish.
One thing that really, really helped the humpback chubs is the federal effort to kill off all trout in the side creeks they inhabit. Moving the humpbacks down a notch on the protection scale should also remove the threat of the death penalty for other fish. We hope.
— Today’s News-Herald
