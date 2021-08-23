About a year ago, Lake Havasu City shut down all boat mooring in the Bridgewater Channel. It was meant to force social distancing in the days when we still knew very little about covid-19 and how it spreads, but the exercise was also a neat proof of concept that the city can be a lot more aggressive about enforcement of its parking rules. A recent public records search by reporter Daisy Nelson revealed that mooring violations are among the city’s top parking citations. Over the last five years, city police issued 828 parking tickets for overnight mooring in the Bridgewater Channel. At $290 for each violation, it has contributed an estimated $240,000 for the city during that time.
And yet, even though the fine for overnight mooring is far more costly than other parking violations (most violations will cost you about 90 bucks), it’s clear that some folks don’t think twice about breaking the rules — especially when space for overnight mooring on the Bridgewater Channel is already at a premium. For people who are already spending a lot of money to transport and launch their boats, stay in a hotel, eat at local restaurants and spend money at local retailers, the risk of a $290 ticket might just be chalked up to the cost of doing business.
There are two takeaways here — first, the city could raise the mooring fine even higher so that it’s truly prohibitive. Of course, there’s a fine line to walk to avoid scaring off tourists altogether, but a seasonal approach could be appropriate since most mooring violations occur during the summer months.
The other conclusion is that there’s a clear market demand for more places to park a boat overnight on Lake Havasu. Private businesses have attempted to answer the demand with new docks near the London Bridge, but there’s probably an argument to be made for additional slips (but hopefully farther away from the London Bridge this time).
The city can help start this conversation.
— Today’s News-Herald
