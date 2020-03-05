The National Weather Service’s climate prediction for now through May calls for above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation in Arizona.
A hot and dry forecast is so commonplace as to be almost predictable in this state. Spring is known as the time when winter moisture goes away and is replaced by tinder-dry grasslands and forests.
The U.S. Forest Service knows this. For more than two years, the agency has worked on phase one of what it calls its four forest restoration initiative in Arizona, focused on the lands it manages that are mostly in the north central and eastern portions of the state.
The plan involves multiple stakeholders, an emphasis on technology, mass gatherings, much learning, much documenting and, truly a lot of time.
As the Forest Service has gone about this project, dubbed the 4FRI, two wildfire seasons have come and gone. Massive fires have largely been averted during that time, thanks less to anything resembling an initiative and more one wet season and some partial forest closures.
In short, the Forest Service has made the 4FRI so big, so inclusive that it pretty much precludes the chance of actually accomplishing what it is supposed to do. Two years later, 4FRI planning is heading for Phase 2.
Sen. Martha McSally recently took the Forest Service to task for delays in getting to the second phase and the head of the Forest Service said the proposals for the plan for this phase are due in May, with the proposals awarded around early fall.
McSally has pushed repeatedly for more streamlining for the process and of the regulations that hinder quicker work in the national forests in Arizona.
Humans have hundreds of thousands of years of experience with both trees and fire. One thing we’ve learned is that trees burn and they can do so in great quantity in late spring and summer.
The long view of the Forest Service approach is that the agency will have a thorough plan to implement to create healthy forests in Arizona because of 4FRI.
The shorter view is that the forests could be devastated by fire before the Forest Service approves a plan to aggressively thin them for fire containment.
— Today’s News-Herald
