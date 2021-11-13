Like buggy whips, the mention of Arizona’s constables usually draws a singular reaction. “They’re still around? Why?”
Why indeed. They’re good, perhaps, as a reminder of Arizona’s frontier, wild west days, but that hardly justifies taxpayer expense.
The reason they’re still here, probably, is that, like buggy whips, people quickly forget about them again.
Mohave County has five of them, plus staff. They don’t patrol. They don’t track down horse thieves for the court. Mostly they serve summons and eviction notices.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors looked as though it would consider defunding the constables, a position mandated by the Arizona Constitution. They punted, though the topic could come up again.
Arizona’s largest newspaper last week published a couple of articles about constables, neither of which were flattering. One focused on disciplinary actions on constables. The other examined the constable oversight board, which, according to the Arizona Republic, is actually a contracted private agency with close ties to a multi-family housing association.
Private oversight board? Except for constables, oversight boards are always state-run. Taxpayers shouldn’t be happy to know their tax dollars are supporting relics at the county level but also at the state, where, to appearances, the money can go toward helping apartment owners get evictions.
The nostalgia factor hardly justifies supporting an outdated system that is run by a questionable bureaucracy.
County supervisors can’t get rid of the positions, but they can take away enough of the constable budget that the offices are horribly unappealing and can’t be filled.
— Today’s News-Herald
(2) comments
I agree, we need to trim unnecessary government functions that don’t serve the public good.
Let's add the Board of Supervisors to that list.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.