One way or another, Mohave County was going to have to deal with its fairgrounds. A new staff report from the county shows the Kingman facility, long operated under contract by a third party, suffers from age and neglect and will require a big investment to bring to modern standards. County officials say that’ll take more than $4 million in capital spending over the next five years.
Staying in line with Mohave County’s standard operating procedures, the Mohave County Fair is primarily a Kingman operation. Located in the heart of the county’s third-largest community, most attendees of the fair are, obviously, residents of Kingman.
And that brings us to the issue of declining attendance and a shift in society’s cultural interests, which the county’s report on the fair also highlights.
Unsurprisingly, most people who attend the county fair are residents of Kingman. Yes, there are inevitably visitors each year from Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City — fair operators, interestingly, say they’ve tracked cell phone data to prove this point — but we suspect the number of visitors coming from outside Kingman are far fewer than those who call Kingman home. Over the years the fair has had to compete with other forms of entertainment, which means it’s even less likely that people from 70-plus-miles away are likely to make the drive to see livestock and ride some carnival rides.
It’s clear that the county fairgrounds, at least as currently operated, are far more important to the city of Kingman than other communities within the county.
County supervisors are scheduled to consider the merits of the ambitious 107-page report during today’s board meeting. The suggestions contained within it are certainly a step in the right direction. But it’s a step toward just one possible path forward while supervisors ought to explore multiple avenues.
Keeping fair operations in house is certainly one option. It definitely offers the most control for the county, but it also has the potential to be a costly expense for taxpayers, with few guarantees of a payoff down the road.
Then there’s the possibility of selling off the land to private developers. The site’s location offers a lot of economic development potential and, if redeveloped in the right way, could be the catalyst the City of Kingman needs for an economic renaissance of its core business district. It’s important to note that increased land values mean the county could reap big bucks in property taxes if the fairgrounds are placed back onto the public tax rolls.
Third, the county could consider performing the necessary rehabilitation on the fairgrounds and try again to find an independent third party to run the fairgrounds. This idea is probably the least appealing, since it represents the status quo of what is likely a steady decline of the fair and the facilities.
The best answer, of course, is probably a mix of these suggestions. The county shouldn’t go it alone. It needs partners in this effort, and the City of Kingman ought to be approached since its local economy stands to gain the most from any investment by the county. Private developers and the county’s economic development group also ought to play a big role in fixing up this area.
The fairgrounds certainly offer a lot of potential. County supervisors ought to use this opportunity to do something truly innovative and forward-thinking in that location.
— Today’s News-Herald
(2) comments
Just sell the land. There is no reason to have a county fair. No one goes, its boring, and there are a million better things we can do on a Saturday.
This can be a much bigger entity for Mohave County if people get behind it.
