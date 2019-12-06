There are nearly three times as many children in Arizona’s foster care system as there are homes to take them in. If you’re a foster kid in Lake Havasu City, that means it’s very likely you’ll be sent to a home in Kingman, Bullhead City, Prescott, or perhaps even farther away. The foster care system, while operating in the best interest of Arizona’s children, often presents a challenging time for the kids it seeks to protect. Being uprooted, even temporarily, from the place you call home will rock any kid’s world – even those with troubled home lives. Kids in the foster system are already struggling at home, but those concerns are compounded when they’re taken from familiar environments, uprooted from friends and families, school and community. That’s why it’s so important to have local foster families ready and willing to open their homes to children who need it.
The number of children entering the foster care system has declined since 2017, but so has the number of homes for foster children. The reasons are understandable – getting licensed as a foster care home can feel needlessly long, tedious and invasive. The emotions foster families deal with can be an overbearing rollercoaster ride.
But the need is there, just the same.
There are 330 foster children in Mohave County. Forty-seven of them are Havasu kids. The ultimate goal of the foster care system is to reunite kids with their parents in an improved situation, but those kids need good role models and stable home environments in the meantime.
This is where you come in. Consider helping by opening up your home.
The state offers a small stipend of about $700 per month, per child, to help cover costs. You won’t get rich this way, but you’ll certainly be able to afford some peace of mind knowing you’re making a big difference in the lives of local children.
For information on how to become a foster family, visit https://dcs.az.gov/fosteradoption/steps-becoming-foster-parent.
Let’s keep Lake Havasu City foster children in Lake Havasu City.
— Today’s News-Herald
